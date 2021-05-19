SPRINGFIELD (CBS) – Springfield Police released dramatic body camera footage that shows officers rushing to save a 3-month-baby that had stopped breathing.
On April 20 around 11 a.m., a woman in the city’s Mason Square neighborhood called 911.
Officers rushed to the woman’s apartment and when they arrived, she was performing CPR on the motionless baby.
Police took over rescue efforts, performing CPR and providing oxygen. All of the rescue efforts were captured on an officer’s body-worn camera.
Police said Officer Josue Cruz was the officer who performed the life-saving CPR on the baby, with support from Officers Luis Delgado and Francisco Luna.
After about three minutes, the baby regained consciousness and began breathing on his own.
The baby was rushed to an area hospital, and the mother said he is now doing well.
“Watching the video, even though I know the positive end result, still gives me goosebumps,” Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood said. “These officers performed admirably in an incredibly stressful situation. I am so proud of them knowing that their actions helped prevent a tragedy.”
The baby’s mother was reunited with the officers last week to thank them in person.