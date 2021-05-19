BOSTON (CBS) — Good news for Quinn Waters, the 5-year-old battling brain cancer known as The Mighty Quinn.
Recent MRI results showed that Quinn’s MGH-1 tumor is completely gone and the second one is 95% gone. Quinn is being treated at the Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center.
The announcement was made as Quinn was at the Bruins playoff game against the Washington Capitals at the T.D. Garden, where he served as banner captain for the game.
The Mighty Quinn underwent treatment after he was first diagnosed with a brain tumor just after his third birthday in 2019.
A Mighty strong start. 💪
The Mighty Quinn is tonight’s Honorary Fan Banner Captain!#NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/xUQowE8ovK
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 19, 2021
In January during a routine exam, doctors diagnosed Quinn with brain cancer for a second time.
He began six weeks of high-dose radiation five days a week in March. The treatment was set to wrap up this week.