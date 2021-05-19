Jayson Tatum's 50-Point Night Another Entry On His Superstar ResumeJayson Tatum downplayed his "superstar status" after leading the Celtics to a play-in victory with a 50-point explosion against the Wizards.

Ryu Pitches 7 Masterful Innings, Blue Jays Beat Red Sox 8-0Hyun Jin Ryu pitched seven masterful innings, light-hitting Danny Jansen played a key offensive role and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Boston Red Sox 8-0 on Tuesday night.

Jayson Tatum's 50-Point Outburst Leads Celtics To Play-In Win Over Wizards, 7-Seed In Eastern ConferenceThe Boston Celtics are off to the NBA playoffs thanks to a monster performance by Jayson Tatum.

Robert Williams Leaves Celtics' Play-In Game Against Wizards With Foot InjuryThe Celtics had Robert Williams back for the start of the team's play-in game against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night. But that return was short-lived.

Patriots Are Home Underdogs Four Times In 2021 SeasonThe odds are out for every game of the 2021 NFL season. And the oddsmakers still have some doubts about the Patriots.