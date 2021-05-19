BOSTON (CBS) – The Mega Millions jackpot is now $515 million because there was no winner in Tuesday night’s drawing.
The winning numbers were 3-5-56-61-66 and the Mega Ball was 4.
The one-time cash payment is now worth $346.3 million.
The next drawing is at 11 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $2 each.
This is the ninth largest prize in the game’s history and just the second time in the last two years it’s reached this level, according to Mega Millions.
Back on January 22, a group in Michigan won $1.05 billion in Mega Millions.
The game’s biggest prize was $1.537 billion in South Carolina in October 2018.