BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 425 new confirmed COVID cases and 14 additional deaths in the state on Wednesday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 657,903. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,433.
There were 60,201 total new tests reported.
As of Wednesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.05%.
There are 332 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Wednesday. There are 96 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 11,924 active cases in Massachusetts.