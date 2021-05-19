AUBURN, N.H. (CBS) – A man has died after a kayak accident on Massabesic Lake in Auburn, New Hampshire, near Brown’s Island.
According to the Marine Patrol Unit of New Hampshire State Police, two kayakers went out on the lake at about 2 a.m. At 4 a.m., one of the kayakers went into the water and began to struggle.
Police were called to the scene at 6:18 a.m. for the unconscious man. He could not be saved.
Police said there were no personal flotation devices on either boat. The cause of the accident is under investigation.