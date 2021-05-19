BOSTON (CBS) – Another concert has been announced for Fenway Park this year as the Jonas Brothers and Kelsea Ballerini announced their “Remember This” tour will come to the historic ballpark.
The tour, which kicks off with two shows in Las Vegas this August, arrives in Boston on October 1.
Tickets for the concert go on sale May 27 at 10 a.m.
The Jonas Brothers join a growing list of concerts scheduled for Fenway Park in the coming months.
Zac Brown Band, New Kids On The Block, Def Leppard & Motley Crue, Guns N' Roses, Billy Joel, Green Day, Lady Gaga, Maroon and Aerosmith will play Fenway Park this year.
Massachusetts will lift all COVID restrictions on May 29, so all Fenway concerts this summer and fall will be at full capacity.