FALL RIVER (CBS) – The Bristol District Attorney’s office released the identifications of two people, including a 14-year-old, who were killed in a Tuesday shooting at a Fall River park.
Gunfire erupted around 4 p.m. at Griffin Park.
Investigators said 29-year-old Jovaughn Antonio Mills and 14-year-old Miguel Sanjurjo were killed in the shooting.
A 19-year-old Fall River man who was not identified remains at Rhode Island Hospital and is expected to survive.
Police have not yet announced any arrests in the shooting. The DA’s office called the investigation “extremely active and ongoing.”