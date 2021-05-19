CANTON (CBS) — Decorate your home with Dunkin’. The coffee chain has partnered with Backdrop to create bright pink and orange paint to perfectly match Dunkin’s iconic colors.
The paint is only available online and costs $39 for a half gallon. Only a limited number of cans are available.
“Dunkin’ is an iconic American brand and we couldn’t be more thrilled to launch their first paint colors,” Backdrop co-foudner Natalie Ebel said. “The sensorial overlap between donuts and icing and sprinkles and paint, combined with Dunkin’s vibrant brand colors make for the perfect collaboration.”