HADLEY (CBS) – A research professor at UMass Amherst was charged with drunk driving after police said she drove her BMW into a baby stroller where a 17-month-old was sitting.
It happened Monday around 2:30 p.m. in the Mountain Farms parking lot in Hadley.
Tammy Haut-Donahue, 43, of Amherst was behind the wheel of a black BMW when police say she hit the stroller. The 17-month-old was in the stroller, but not injured.
Police charged Haut-Donahue with operating under the influence of alcohol. She is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Eastern Hampshire District Court in Belchertown.
A UMass spokesman confirmed that Haut-Donahue works at the university.
“Our thoughts are with the mother and her child following this very concerning matter. UMass Amherst confirms that Tammy Haut-Donahue is a research professor in biomedical engineering. It is our understanding that the case is in the hands of the District Attorney’s Office,” the school said in a statement.