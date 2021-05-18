BOSTON (CBS) – The Red Sox can open Fenway Park to full capacity at the end of the month and those tickets go on sale Tuesday.
Gov. Charlie Baker announced Monday that all COVID restrictions in Massachusetts will be lifted on Saturday, May 29. That means fans can start to fill Fenway once again on Memorial Day weekend.READ MORE: Randolph Police Lift Middle School Lockdown After 'Shots Fired Incident' Nearby
The Red Sox host the Miami Marlins on May 29 at 4:10 p.m. and again on Sunday the 30th at 1:10 p.m.
Tickets for remaining seats for both games go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m. at redsox.com/tickets.READ MORE: Boston Makes New List Of 'Best Places To Visit In The USA'
Starting May 29, a series of health and safety protocols will be in place at Fenway Park.
All tickets will be distributed digitally and bags will not be allowed inside Fenway Park, with the exception of medical items and diaper bags.
Fans who are fully vaccinated will not be required to wear masks at games. Unvaccinated fans are “strongly encouraged” to continue to wear masks.MORE NEWS: Driver Escapes Injury As Deer Causes Fiery New Hampshire Crash
Until May 29, the ballpark will remain at 25% capacity and masks are required.