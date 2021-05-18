RANDOLPH (CBS) – Randolph Police locked down a middle school for about two hours and asked people to stay in their homes Tuesday morning after what they said was a “shots fired incident.”
It happened around 8 a.m. in front of the Rosemont Square apartments on Chestnut Street. There were no reports of any injuries.
Police said they locked down the Randolph Community Middle School “out of an abundance of caution.” Officers searched High and Chestnut streets until about 10 a.m. when the lockdown was lifted.
One person was taken into custody.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.