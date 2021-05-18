BOSTON (CBS) — The New Kids On The Block have pushed back their Fenway Park concert date to be a little later in the summer. The show is now scheduled for August 6 instead of July 16.

The NKOTB date, which will also feature Boston R&B group Bell Biv DeVoe and other surprise guests, is one of several Fenway concerts this summer that were supposed to happen in 2020 but got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s been a challenging year for so many. We can’t think of a better way to get back to doing what we love most — than being with our fans, and hitting the stage, in the most sacred of venues. It will be an emotional night and we plan to give our fans a celebration unlike anything our city has seen,” said New Kids on the Block member Donnie Wahlberg in a statement.

This will be the third show for NKOTB at Fenway.

More tickets have been released for the concert and will go on sale to the public Friday at redsox.com/NKOTB.

The wait is over. FINALLY, we are coming home to @fenwaypark to be with you. Brand new seats on sale Friday at 10 am ET! BH Family, everyone can sign up for presale ticket access NOW at https://t.co/1FT2YLD4CF. This is gonna be a show to remember forever! 🤖❤️ #NKOTBoston2021 pic.twitter.com/jvF5X0oEUS — New Kids on the Block (@NKOTB) May 18, 2021

Massachusetts and Boston are dropping all capacity restrictions for concerts, sporting events and other venues on May 29.

In a pre-pandemic interview – members of the 80s and 90s boy band sounded very excited to be playing for hometown fans.

“Being from Boston and being in front of the Boston crowd they give us so much love,” Jordan Knight told WBZ-TV’s Kate Merrill.

“It’s surreal. Growing up in Dorchester you idolized all the sports teams. But also this place, it’s legendary,” Wahlberg said. “Fenway is sacred ground if you are a Bostonian, it is the mecca for us. If you grew up in the city you dream of being in Fenway.”