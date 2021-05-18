BOSTON (CBS) – The Mega Millions jackpot is up to $475 million for Tuesday night’s drawing.
It's the ninth largest prize in the game's history and just the second time in the last two years it's reached this level, according to Mega Millions.
The one-time cash payment is worth $319.4 million.
Tonight’s drawing is at 11 p.m. Tickets are $2 each.
Back on January 22, a group in Michigan won $1.05 billion in Mega Millions.
The game’s biggest prize was $1.537 billion in South Carolina in October 2018.