BOSTON (CBS) — The state of emergency in Massachusetts due to the coronavirus pandemic is set to expire June 15, Gov. Charlie Baker announced Monday. One of the reasons Baker cited in keeping the emergency order in place beyond May 29, when all restrictions are supposed to end, is “to figure out if there are things we need to work with our colleagues in the Legislature to address.”
Now legislative leaders are making it clear what they need from the Baker Administration in order to move forward.
"The Legislature has requested from the Baker Administration a full list of executive orders and emergency regulations that will be affected by [Monday's] announcements," House Speaker Ronald Mariano and Senate President Karen Spilka's offices said in a statement to the State House News Service.
An overview on the Mass.Gov website shows dozens of orders made by Baker since declaring the emergency in March of 2020. They range from restrictions on private gatherings to requiring insurers to cover telehealth.
"The Speaker and the Senate President look forward to working together with the Baker Administration as we seek to provide a seamless transition out of the State of Emergency and back to 'new normal,'" Mariano and Spilka's offices told the News Service.