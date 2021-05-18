BOSTON (CBS) — Get ready to see some single digits on the New England defense. New Patriots defensive back Jalen Mills is the latest player on that side of the ball to take full advantage of the NFL’s new rule.
Mills took to Twitter on Monday night to show off his new number with his new team. He’ll be sporting the No. 2 on his Patriots jersey:
2tymez❌ pic.twitter.com/qCeO6MEEl7
— Jalen Mills (@greengoblin) May 17, 2021
Now New England patiently waits to see which number backup quarterback Brian Hoyer will be wearing next season, after the team reportedly brought the veteran back Monday night.
Changing digits is nothing new for Mills, whom the Patriots signed to a four-year deal when free agency kicked off in March. He wore No. 8 in high school, and then No. 28 during his All-American days at LSU. A seventh-round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles, Mills wore the No. 31 to start his NFL career before switching to No. 21 last season.
The NFL announced new expanded jersey number options for defensive players earlier this offseason, and Mills is now the second Patriots defensive player to make a change. Ja’Whaun Bentley is ditching the No. 51 for a No. 8 jersey, the linebacker announced last week.