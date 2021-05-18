HOPKINTON (CBS) – The death of Hopkinton teen Mikayla Miller has been ruled a suicide, according to I-Team sources. The Medical Examiner said the cause of death was “asphyxia by hanging,” sources told the I-Team.
The 16-year-old was found dead in the woods in April near her home.
Just hours before her death, investigators said she was involved in a confrontation with four other teens.
Mikayla’s mother, Calvina Strothers, accused police of not properly investigating the death. Hundreds attended a vigil and rally for Mikayla in Hopkinton where Strothers demanded justice.
Earlier this month, Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan said her office had not yet reached a conclusion, but said cell phone evidence did not place the teens involved in the confrontation at the scene of Mikayla's death.
Ryan promised a complete investigation into Mikayla’s death, and pledged to make the majority of it public once it is concluded.