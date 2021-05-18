BOSTON (CBS) — Fidelity Investments has created an account aimed at getting teens involved in saving, spending, and investing. With the account, 13-to-17-year-olds can trade most US stocks, ETFs, and Fidelity mutual funds.
“A library of jargon-free, 101-level educational content” is included.
It also allows parents to monitor and get alerts for debit card transactions and trade confirmations.
Fidelity says the account will have no fee or minimums and comes with a free debit card. One parent must have an account with Fidelity.