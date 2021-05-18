Patriots Are Home Underdogs Four Times In 2021 SeasonThe odds are out for every game of the 2021 NFL season. And the oddsmakers still have some doubts about the Patriots.

Kevin Pillar Suffers Multiple Nasal Fractures After Taking Fastball To FaceNew York Mets outfielder Kevin Pillar suffered multiple nasal fractures when he was hit in the face by a fastball. The Mets say Pillar will meet with a facial specialist in Atlanta to determine the next steps.

First Place On The Line As Red Sox Visit Blue Jays (In Florida)The top spot in the AL East is sure to change hands several times. But for this week, the Red Sox will have absolutely no interest in ceding control of division, a spot they've maintained since April 10.

Report: Patriots Spent All Of Last Season Talking About Tom BradyLast season, pretty much all of New England had a hard time of letting Tom Brady go. Apparently, that included his former teammates.

Jalen Mills Switching To A Single Digit Jersey With PatriotsGet ready to see some single digits on the New England defense.