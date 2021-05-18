BOSTON (CBS) – On Monday, Gov. Charlie Baker announced that all COVID restrictions in Massachusetts will be lifted on Saturday, May 29, leaving businesses including large capacity venues to figure out how to operate in a post-shut down world.

The Red Sox will open Fenway Park to full capacity on May 29 when the Sox host the Miami Marlins.

Fans who are fully vaccinated will not be required to wear masks at games. Unvaccinated fans are “strongly encouraged” to continue to wear masks. The Sox said it will not ask fans to provide proof of vaccination.

Gillette Stadium will also no longer require masks starting May 29 or proof of vaccination. The stadium is set to hold its first full stadium Patriots football game in August.

“In looking at the Commonwealth with over 76 percent of adults over the age of 18 vaccinated, being outdoors, we feel really confident without requiring a vaccination card or something like that,” said Jim Nolan, the Chief Operating Officer for Kraft Sports and Entertainment.

Not all businesses are rushing to completely reopen.

Leland Stein, the co-owner of the Regent Theatre in Arlington, says it could take some time before his patrons feel comfortable without masking.

“Masks may no longer be required in indoor performance venues but there are certain events where we probably feel it would be best if we do that. There are some shows where the performers are going to kind of dictate what they’re comfortable with,” Stein said.

The New England Aquarium, which hosts large groups of children, also does not plan to open at full capacity on May 29.

“Massachusetts is doing a wonderful job with vaccinations but we draw from a much larger geographic area and so we want to make sure that any decision that we make as our visitors and our staff’s safety front of mind all the time,” said Aquarium President and CEO Vikki Spriull.