BOSTON (CBS) — With much of the country relaxing coronavirus restrictions and mask mandates, the summer of 2021 is sure to be a hot one for travel. And Boston has just been named one of the “Best Places To Visit In The USA.”

The ranking from U.S. News & World Report puts Boston 19th out of 30 top travel destinations.

“The Massachusetts capital offers activities for all types of travelers,” U.S. News writes. “The 2 ½-mile-long Freedom Trail, which connects Boston Common to the Bunker Hill Monument, offers a terrific overview of the city’s rich history, while Fenway Park is a must-see attraction for baseball fans.”

Both the city of Boston and Fenway Park are set to fully reopen on May 29, acting Mayor Kim Janey announced Monday.

U.S. News also cited Boston’s pubs and food scene, as well as the “wicked smart students” at the city’s world-renowned universities.

Announcing: With more and more destinations opening up for travel, U.S. News names the Best Places to Visit in the USA. https://t.co/epDL5qbk2F — U.S. News Travel (@USNewsTravel) May 18, 2021

Another New England destination also made the list. Maine’s Bar Harbor was 16th, touted for being the perfect gateway to Acadia National Park.

U.S. News said it looked at attractions, accommodations, dining options and votes from thousands of travelers in making its ranking.

Coming in first on the list was the Grand Canyon, followed by Yosemite and Yellowstone.

Click here to see the full ranking.