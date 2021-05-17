WOBURN (CBS) – Woburn Police are looking a woman who threw an iced coffee at 18-year-old Dunkin’ employee Emma Dionne.

“I didn’t realize it happened until like I saw the coffee all over the floor, all over the counter. I was like oh my god it was a mess, scary,” said Dionne.

The incident happened at the North Woburn coffee shop on Sunday. Dionne says the customer was upset over some confusion with her drink order.

“She was like you guys have been extremely rude to me the last two days I came here two days ago and the service was just like saying all this rude stuff,” said Dionne.

Dionne didn’t know what hit her and says it was hard to see the security video of the assault.

“Just to see her like physically grab the cup and aim for my head was very, very scary to watch,” said Dionne.

“Is she safe. Is that woman still in the store. This is my child that was my first thought is she safe,” said Emma’s mom Karen Dionne.

Both Emma and her mom Karen are hoping the woman is caught and never allowed at the store again.

“What if that was your child behind that counter. How would you feel if somebody tossed a drink onto your child,” said Karen Dionne.

Emma isn’t sure she wants to return to her job.

Anyone who recognizes the woman should call Woburn police.

A spokesperson for Dunkin’ said they are glad the worker was not hurt and the franchise owner is working with police to find the woman responsible.