BOSTON (CBS) — Patriots fans are sure to feel slightly conflicted when Tom Brady and the Buccaneers visit New England in Week 4 of the upcoming season. The fans will obviously be rooting for the home team to win, but the mere sight of Brady wearing another team’s jersey in his former home is sure to stir all sorts of emotions from the folks who are lucky enough to be in attendance.

But as for the man who owns the building, the feelings will not be complicated. It will all be love.

“We’re excited to have him,” Patriots owner Robert Kraft told TMZ when asked about Brady’s return to Gillette Stadium. “And, you know, he’s a great guy. He did so much for us. I love him.”

Of course, Kraft’s relationship with Brady dates back to the year 2000, and both Brady and Kraft have expressed their love and admiration for each other countless times over the past two decades. That didn’t change when Brady left as a free agent last March, and it won’t change now, even when Brady visits Gillette as an opponent.

As for whether Mac Jones or Cam Newton will be under center for the Patriots on that night, Kraft said he’s happy to leave such decisions to Bill Belichick.

“Well we’re excited to have [Jones], but I’m excited to have Cam Newton, too,” Kraft said. “I let Bill — I pay Bill a lot of money to let him decide.”

And while the price to get into that game may be astronomical, Kraft promised, “Well, we should have a fun night.”