BROCKTON (CBS) – Members of the Brockton community are planning a candlelight vigil Monday to mourn the deaths of 13-year-old Rafael Andrande and 12-year-old Tiago Depina, cousins who drowned Saturday night while skipping rocks at D.W. Field Park.
The boys were standing in the shallow water of Waldo Lake skipping rocks when one of them fell over a steep drop-off. The Plymouth District Attorney's office said the other boy attempted to rescue his cousin, but neither boy knew how to swim.
A makeshift memorial for the boys began to grow near the water on Sunday.
Grief counselors were made available at South Middle School, where the boys were students.
A vigil is being organized Monday at 8 p.m. in D.W. Field Park.
An online fundraiser for the boys’ family has raised nearly $10,000.