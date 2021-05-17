WORCESTER (CBS) — Polar Park just started to host baseball games, but in the near future, it will morph into a football field as well. The Worcester Red Sox and Holy Cross Athletics announced Monday that the Crusaders will soon call the home of the WooSox their home as well.
Holy Cross will play at the new ballpark on Saturday, October 23 when it hosts the Colgate University Raiders at 6 p.m. in a key Patriot League rivalry game. It will be the first time the ballpark transforms into a football field.READ MORE: Red Sox, Bruins Can Host Fans At Full Capacity Beginning May 29
“All of us with the WooSox are pleased to host our neighbors up on the hill overlooking Polar Park,” said Worcester Red Sox General Manager Dan Rea.READ MORE: Derek Jeter Sells Tom Brady's Former Rental Digs In Tampa For $22.5 Million
“We are excited to collaborate with the Red Sox organization to bring the first-ever college football game to Polar Park,” said Marcus Blossom, Holy Cross Director of Athletics. “One of our strategic objectives as a department is to further the establishment of Holy Cross Athletics within the fabric of Worcester, and this game is another step towards achieving that goal. I know the entire Holy Cross community will enjoy this beautiful ballpark and a revitalized Kelley Square.”MORE NEWS: Bradley Beal Says He Won't Be At 100 Percent For Play-In Game Vs. Celtics
Ticket information for the Holy Cross-Colgate game will be announced in the coming weeks, with presale available for Holy Cross football and WooSox season ticket holders beginning June 14, with the on-sale date for the general public following shortly thereafter.