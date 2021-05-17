Matt Barnes Is Extremely, Incredibly Impressed By Shohei OhtaniFor most of the 2021 season, Red Sox closer Matt Barnes has essentially been unhittable. Until he ran into Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani.

Robert Kraft Excited For Tom Brady's Return To Foxboro: 'I Love Him'"He's a great guy. He did so much for us. I love him."

Revolution Making Gillette Stadium A Tough Place To VisitThe Revolution have won all three of their home matches to start the 2021 season, already surpassing last season's win total at Gillette Stadium,

Recap: New England Revolution 1, Columbus SC 0A late goal from substitute Adam Buksa was enough to give the New England Revolution a 1-0 win against Eastern Conference rival Columbus SC.

Celtics To Host Washington Wizards In NBA Play-In TournamentThe Celtics have to win one more game to qualify for the NBA Playoffs. Their first shot comes Tuesday night at TD Garden against the Washington Wizards.