BOSTON (CBS) — The CDC is warning that it’s peak tick season.
According to the agency's tick bite data tracker, emergency room visits for tick bites are typically highest from now until the first week of June. The northeast is by far the worst region in the country for ticks.
Ticks carry several diseases, including Lyme disease.
Health officials say it's best to avoid wooded, leaf-covered areas to reduce the risk, and to stay away from patches of tall grass.
The CDC recommends using repellent to protect your pets and yourself from ticks.