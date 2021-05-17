BREAKING NEWS:Massachusetts To End All Remaining COVID Restrictions, Mask Mandate On May 29
By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots have added some depth on the interior of their offensive line.

The team signed a newcomer in guard Alex Redmond, as well as a familiar face in guard/center James Ferentz.

Tom Pelissero reported the signing of Redmond, who visited the Patriots last week.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported the re-signing of Ferentz.

Redmond, 26, spent his first four NFL seasons with the Bengals. He played in 32 games, starting 24 of them, including 15 starts in the 2018 season.

Ferentz is back with the Patriots after being a part of the team since 2018. His first NFL season came with Houston in 2014, then with Denver in 2015 and 2016. He’s played in 24 games for New England, starting four of them.

The Patriots’ starters on the interior are likely set, with Mike Onwenu at left guard, David Andrews at center, and Shaq Mason at right guard. But with Onwenu figuring to be first up to fill in if a starting tackle gets injured, the additions of Redmond and Ferentz seem to have been made for interior depth.

