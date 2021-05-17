BOSTON (CBS) — The state of emergency that’s been in effect in Massachusetts since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March of 2020 is coming to an end. Gov. Charlie Baker announced Monday that he’ll be lifting the emergency order on June 15.
"The science shows that vaccinated people are well protected against the virus and unlikely to spread COVID," Baker said at a news conference.
Using his emergency powers, Baker has placed restrictions on businesses in the state and instituted a mask mandate to try and stop the spread of the virus. Massachusetts is set to end its restrictions and most mask requirements on May 29.
Coronavirus case rates, hospitalizations and deaths have been falling in Massachusetts as 4.1 million people in the state are expected to be fully vaccinated by the first week of June.
Baker said the state of emergency is remaining in place for another month “to figure out if there are things we need to work with our colleagues in the Legislature to address.”