BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 281 new confirmed COVID cases and 19 additional deaths in the state on Monday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 657,119. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,413.
There were 20,253 total new tests reported.
As of Monday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.02%.
There are 336 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Monday. There are 96 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 13,827 active cases in Massachusetts.