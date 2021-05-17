BOSTON (CBS) – Gov. Charlie Baker will have an update on Massachusetts’ reopening process Monday morning. Last week, the Centers For Disease Control announced fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear face masks or stay socially distanced in most cases.
Baker called the CDC announcement “great news,” and said at the time he expected to update the state’s reopening timeline soon.READ MORE: 'People Want To See More,' Artist Turns Utility Box On Busy Bedford Street Into Art
You can watch the governor’s announcement live Monday at 11 a.m. on CBSN Boston in the video above.READ MORE: Raw Video: Close Up View Of Hawk On Top Of Schrafft Building in Charlestown
Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, Sec. of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders and Sec. of Housing and Economic Development Mike Kennealy will join Baker at the news conference at the State House.MORE NEWS: 3 Hurt In Boston Police Cruiser Crash In Roxbury
As of the state’s last reopening update, Massachusetts was set to let bars reopen and ease restaurant restrictions on May 29. All COVID regulations in Massachusetts were expected to drop by August 1.