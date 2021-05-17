Recap: New England Revolution 1, Columbus SC 0A late goal from substitute Adam Buksa was enough to give the New England Revolution a 1-0 win against Eastern Conference rival Columbus SC.

Celtics To Host Washington Wizards In NBA Play-In TournamentThe Celtics have to win one more game to qualify for the NBA Playoffs. Their first shot comes Tuesday night at TD Garden against the Washington Wizards.

Ohtani's 2-Out, 2-Run HR In 9th Sends Angels Over Red Sox 6-5The Los Angeles Angels rallied past the Boston Red Sox 6-5 Sunday.

Celtics Fall To Knicks; Will Host Wizards In Tuesday's Play-In GameThe Knicks beat the Boston Celtics 96-92 on Sunday to clinch the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Paul Pierce Elected To Basketball Hall Of Fame; Bill Russell To Be Inducted As CoachPaul Pierce and Bill Russell are included in the 2021 Hall of Fame class.