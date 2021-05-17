BOSTON (CBS) – Gas prices in Massachusetts have moved closer to $3 a gallon.
According to AAA Southern New England, the average price for a gallon of gas in the state this week is $2.91. That's up five cents in the last week and 18 cents higher in the last month.
At this time last year, the average price was 96 cents lower at $1.95 a gallon.
AAA says these are the most expensive gas prices heading into Memorial Day weekend in seven years.
"This is going to be an expensive summer for motorists. However, we do not expect it to deter travelers from hitting the road," AAA spokesperson Mary Maguire said in a statement Monday.
“AAA finds that despite the higher pump prices, Americans still take their road trips but just may not travel as far as originally planned or go to their planned destination and spend a little less.”
The good news – the price of gas in Massachusetts this week is 13 cents lower than the national average.
Rhode Island is two cents a gallon more expensive than Massachusetts at $2.93, while Connecticut is above the $3 mark at $3.06 this week. New Hampshire is the lowest in New England at $2.89 a gallon.
To get more on gas prices, visit AAA’s website.