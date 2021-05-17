BOSTON (CBS) – Acting Mayor Kim Janey announced on Monday that Boston will follow state guidelines and lift all COVID restrictions on May 29.
Boston had been planning a 3-week delay to full reopening, which put the city on pace for an August 22 reopening, but is now accelerating its timeline by nearly three months.
On Monday, Gov. Charlie Baker announced the state will lift all COVID restrictions on May 29 and end its current State of Emergency on June 15. Masks will no longer be required in the state as of May 29, with some exceptions.
"COVID data trends in Boston continue to move in the right direction. We have the lowest numbers of active cases since we began tracking over a year ago, in April of 2020," Janey said.
About 58% of adult Boston residents, more than 390,000 people, have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine.