ROXBURY (CBS) – Three people were rushed to the hospital after a Boston Police cruiser and an SUV crashed early Monday morning in Roxbury.
It happened at West Cottage Street and Blue Hill Avenue around 3 a.m.
It’s not clear yet what caused the crash.
Boston EMS said three people were taken to the hospital. A Boston Police spokesperson said one of them was an officer who had minor injuries and that all of the injuries are “non-life threatening.”
The front end of the cruiser was smashed in while the SUV damage was mostly on the driver’s side. Both were towed away.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.