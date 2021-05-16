BOSTON, MA (CBS) – Governor Charlie Baker is expected to make some adjustments to the state’s mask mandate this week. Businesses, especially restaurants, are waiting to see how it’ll impact them and their service.

“At the end of the day, we’re going to follow what the governor says,” said Bar Mezzana owner and chef Colin Lynch.

So far, people still have to wear a mask indoors in Massachusetts, but that could change this week.

The Centers for Disease Control announced it is now safe for fully vaccinated Americans to ditch the face mask outdoors and indoors with exceptions, like in an airport or healthcare setting.

“In terms of the honor system, people have to be honest with themselves,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. “You’re protected if you’re vaccinated. You’re not if you’re not vaccinated.”

How can businesses enforce a rule that doesn’t apply to everyone?

It’s putting restaurant owners, like Lynch, in a tough spot.

“We’re not going to go around asking people if they’re vaccinated, so I hope people are just honest about it,” Lynch said.

He’s currently down four cooks in the kitchen, running short-staffed like many restaurants across the state. While he welcomes fewer restrictions and more patrons, Lynch worries whether his staff can keep up.

“We’re trying to hire as much as we can. We’re looking at logistics at what our books are going to look like for guests. I’m definitely nervous, but I’m excited.”

With changes comes a lot of preparation. Lynch added that he hopes the state will give businesses clear guidelines and time to implement it – because it’s not as easy as shuffling around some tables.

“No, not at all. There’s a lot of planning involved in – just like any business,” Lynch told WBZ-TV. “If you’re going to increase capacity by 50%, it’s going to take a lot to do it.”

As we wait for Governor Baker to update the mask mandate, health officials hope this will encourage more people to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated.

“In other words, you become a dead end to the virus,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor to President Biden. “And when there’s a lot of dead ends around, the virus isn’t going to go anywhere.”