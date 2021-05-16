FOXBORO (CBS) – The Patriots offered fans their first glimpse of quarterback Mac Jones on the field as he and other rookies got to work this weekend.
Jones and other new members of the organization were on the field as part of rookie minicamp.
Rookies are off to work.
📸: https://t.co/wTYEGw4zrZ pic.twitter.com/wMnWlSeIYa
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 16, 2021
New England selected Jones No. 15 overall out of Alabama in this year’s NFL Draft.
The minicamp session was closed to the public.
The Patriots next have organized team activities (OTAs) scheduled for May 24-25, though it isn’t clear how many players will attend. “Many” players on the team are joining a union-backed movement across the NFL and will boycott the OTAs.