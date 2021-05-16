BROCKTON (CBS) – Two boys who were pulled from the water Saturday in a Brockton park did not survive, the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office confirmed.
The 12- and 13-year-old boys, who are related, went under around 7:30 p.m. while swimming in Waldo Lake near D.W. Field Park. An 11-year-old was rescued and taken to an area hospital.
It took several hours for rescue crews to locate the boys.
Fire Capt. Stephen McLean said the first boy, the younger of the two drowning victims, was found about an hour after the search began. The older boy was located about an hour after that not far away.
Both boys were rushed to Good Samaritan Medical Center but did not survive.
"These are the types of calls that you never have to respond to," McLean said.
The children were found in 10-12 feet of water.