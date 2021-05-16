BOURNE (CBS) – Six people were rescued Sunday morning from the Cape Cod Canal after their boat overturned.
It happened around 7 a.m. when the 15-foot recreational boat flipped over. They were in the water for about 10 minutes.
A Good Samaritan alerted the U.S. Coast Guard to the incident. That boater and another Good Samaritan boater picked up three people apiece.
The first group of three was transferred to a Marion firefighter vessel and the second to the Army Corps of Engineers.
No serious injuries were reported.