'Rookies Are Off To Work': Patriots Offer Fans First Glimpse At Mac Jones On The FieldThe Patriots offered fans their first glimpse of quarterback Mac Jones on the field as he and other rookies got to work this weekend.

Brad Marchand Sends Autographed Stick Into Stands For Young Capitals Fan Hit By PuckBrad Marchand autographed a stick and had it sent into the stands where a young girl had been hit by a puck.

Nic Dowd Scores In OT, Capitals Beat Bruins 3-2 In Game 1Capitals defenseman Zdeno Chara faced the Bruins in a playoff game for the first time after he spent 14 years as Boston's captain.

'It's An Honor,' Boston's Kevin Garnett Inducted Into Basketball Hall Of FameKobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and others were inducted in a delayed honor for the Class of 2020.

Verdugo Hits HR On 25th Birthday As Red Sox Beat Angels 9-0Verdugo snapped an 0-for-14 stretch by sending a fastball from Dylan Bundy (0-5) over Boston's bullpen.