By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOURNE (CBS) – Six people were rescued Sunday morning from the Cape Cod Canal after their boat overturned.

It happened around 7 a.m. when the 15-foot recreational boat flipped over. They were in the water for about 10 minutes.

A boat flipped in the Cape Cod Canal, sending six people into the water. (Image Credit: Marion Fire Department)

A Good Samaritan alerted the U.S. Coast Guard to the incident. That boater and another Good Samaritan boater picked up three people apiece.

The first group of three was transferred to a Marion firefighter vessel and the second to the Army Corps of Engineers.

No serious injuries were reported.

