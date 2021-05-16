BOSTON (CBS) – WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller spoke to State Rep. Jon Santiago, who is a Democratic candidate in the Boston mayoral race.
Santiago is an emergency care doctor at Boston Medical Center and a captain in the Army reserves.
Keller @ Large: Part 2
The pair discussed policing in the city, Beacon Hill’s shortcomings, and other issues that will be sure to factor into this November’s election.
“This race is really about the future of Boston,” Santiago said. “I’m running right now to be this mayor at this crucial time. I think this moment transcends politics as usual. It’s going to require a leader and someone who’s committed to public service and getting things done.”