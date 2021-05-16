BOSTON (CBS) – Paul Pierce is officially headed to the Basketball Hall of Fame.

The former Celtics great headlines the 2021 class, which also features Bill Russell, who will be inducted as a coach.

Pierce, a 10-time all-star, averaged 19.7 points per game for his 19-year career. He won a championship and was NBA Finals MVP for the Celtics in the 2007-08 season.

“The Truth” play 15 seasons in Boston, one in Brooklyn, one in Washington, and finished with two years on the Los Angeles Clippers.

Russell was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1975 as a player.

Congratulations Bill Russell, the NBA’s first Black head coach and #21HoopClass honoree. (Also inducted in 1975 as a player) pic.twitter.com/JidRMIsNAm — Basketball HOF (@Hoophall) May 16, 2021

This time he will be inducted as a coach. Hired by the Celtics in 1966, Russell became the first Black coach in NBA history.

He won titles for the Celtics in the 1967-68 and 1968-69 seasons before departing for the Seattle Supersonics.

Chris Webber, Chris Bosh and Ben Wallace are among the other members who will be inducted to the Hall of Fame this year.

The Class of 2021 Enshrinement festivities will take place at Mohegan Sun on September 10.

Former Celtics forward Kevin Garnett was inducted into the Hall of Fame on Saturday as part of the postponed 2020 ceremony.