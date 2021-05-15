BROCKTON (CBS) – A dive team was called in to search for two children in D.W. Fields Park on Oak Street in Brockton on Saturday evening.

The Brockton Fire Department began receiving calls at 7:30 p.m., reporting two children who were in Waldo Lake before disappearing from view. The fire department responded and called in the Plymouth County Technical Rescue Team, which has divers.

“We’re not sure what they were doing,” said Brockton Fire Department Captain Stephen McLean. He said that while swimming is not prohibited, but “it is something the city does not condone that they do that at the park.”

The dive team searched for more than an hour for the two boys, ages 11 and 13.

One child was removed from the water and transported to Good Samaritan Hospital, while the search continued for a second person.

A second child was found and removed from the water, the Brockton Fire Department tweeted less than 15 minutes later. The second victim was also taken to the hospital.

Both victims received CPR at the scene. There is no word on either child’s condition.