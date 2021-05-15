CBSN BostonWatch Now
BOSTON (CBS) – St. Anthony’s Feast in Boston’s North End will happen in person this summer.

Organizers have announced the festival will run from August 26-29, with parades, religious services, entertainment and food.

Events were held virtually last year because of the pandemic.

