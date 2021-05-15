BOSTON (CBS) – St. Anthony’s Feast in Boston’s North End will happen in person this summer.
We are excited to announce the 2021 Saint Anthony's Feast is officially scheduled for Aug. 26 – Aug. 29.
Join us for a Feast Weekend of parades, religious services, live entertainment, food vendors, culinary demos, al fresco dining & souvenir stands. Stay tuned & Buona Festa! pic.twitter.com/0tGWMHR0r9
— St. Anthony's Feast (@StAnthonysFeast) May 14, 2021
Organizers have announced the festival will run from August 26-29, with parades, religious services, entertainment and food.
Events were held virtually last year because of the pandemic.