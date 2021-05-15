NEEDHAM (CBS) – Needham students 12 and older lined up for their COVID-19 vaccinations on Saturday.

“This is what we’ve been waiting for, and it just helps all students who have been stuck at home for the last year-plus,” said PelMeds President Bhuren Patel.

Needham School District will require students to be vaccinated for COVID-19. On Saturday, the town’s Pollard Middle School gym was turned into a vaccination clinic.

“It’s definitely a sigh of relief after you get it, especially waiting so long in quarantine,” said Needham student Krishka Patel

Julie Rubin brought her 12-year-old son Zach, who’s in the sixth grade.

“We are creating freedom here. This is such a great moment, so much more even than when I got vaccinated myself several weeks ago. … For him to have this opportunity, it just feels amazing,” Julie Rubin said.

“To be able to go back to normal after a year-and-a-half and just feeling of having that barrier of safety of where we’ve been and where we will be,” Zach Rubin said.

All throughout the day, a steady flow of cars and students kept strolling in.

Earlier this week both the CDC and FDA approved the Pfizer vaccine for people 12 and older. In Needham, the registration filled up quickly, with slots on the online registration portal filling within 30 minutes. More than 700 students will be vaccinated over the weekend. The town also set up a second clinic at the high school.