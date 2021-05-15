CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) — A mural created by young artists in Boston is proudly displayed outside the Mattapan Teen Center. It was officially unveiled on Friday.

The group of teens started working on it in January.

It illustrates words they feel describe the center: engagement, community, activism, opportunity, safety, and fun.

The mural was funded by an $8,000 grant, which was just one piece of a $75,000 investment in public art in Mattapan.

