BOSTON (CBS) — A mural created by young artists in Boston is proudly displayed outside the Mattapan Teen Center. It was officially unveiled on Friday.
The group of teens started working on it in January.
Today the BPDA and @bgcboston unveiled a mural created by local youth at the Mattapan Teen Center. pic.twitter.com/pP46OQaELw
— BPDA (@BostonPlans) May 14, 2021
It illustrates words they feel describe the center: engagement, community, activism, opportunity, safety, and fun.
The mural was funded by an $8,000 grant, which was just one piece of a $75,000 investment in public art in Mattapan.