BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 657 new confirmed COVID cases and 5 additional deaths in the state on Saturday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 656,344. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,389.
There were 89,900 total new tests reported.
As of Saturday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.03%.
There are 352 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Saturday. There are 97 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 14,396 active cases in Massachusetts.