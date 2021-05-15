SUTTON, N.H. (CBS) — A 19-year-old from Waltham is facing charges after New Hampshire State Police say he was clocked driving 125 mph on Interstate 89. Jeyson Lopez Gonzalez was stopped near Exit 11 on Friday around 11:40 p.m..
The posted speed limit in the area was 65 mph.
Police said there were three passengers in Lopez Gonzalez’s car, two of them were minors.
Lopez Gonzalez was charged with reckless operation and reckless conduct (misdemeanor). His arraignment date was set for June 22 in Hillsborough District Court.