Nic Dowd Scores In OT, Capitals Beat Bruins 3-2 In Game 1Capitals defenseman Zdeno Chara faced the Bruins in a playoff game for the first time after he spent 14 years as Boston's captain.

'It's An Honor,' Boston's Kevin Garnett Inducted Into Basketball Hall Of FameKobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and others were inducted in a delayed honor for the Class of 2020.

Verdugo Hits HR On 25th Birthday As Red Sox Beat Angels 9-0Verdugo snapped an 0-for-14 stretch by sending a fastball from Dylan Bundy (0-5) over Boston's bullpen.

Tatum, Celtics Cruise To 124-108 Win Over TimberwolvesBoston's Kemba Walker, Tristan Thompson, Marcus Smart and Robert Williams were all sidelined against Minnesota.

Dalbec Hits 2-Run Shot As Red Sox Rally Past Angels 4-3The Boston Red Sox rallied to beat the Los Angeles Angels 4-3 on Friday night.