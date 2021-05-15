BOSTON (CBS) – Rally-goers shut down traffic at Boston’s Copley Square on Saturday, chanting and waving the Palestinian Flag
"The past couple of weeks, Palestine people have been killed with airstrikes. That's not right, that's not right," said a protestor.
The protestors called for an end to Israeli airstrikes as violence intensifies in the Middle East.
"This is not a just now thing. It's trending, but it's been happening for 73 years. Our families have been kicked out of their homes, displaced, all that," said another protestor.
Meron Reuben, the consulate general of Israel to New England said he’d like to see a ceasefire, but the situation is complicated. “The Hamas terror organization has been firing missiles into Israeli civilians indiscriminately – for more than 5 days now. We have this right to protect our citizens, both Jews and Arabs.”
On Saturday, hundreds took to the streets of Boston, pleading for peace.
“We just want to end this in a peaceful manner! We don’t want to hurt anybody, but everybody has the right to live in peace and love,” said a protestor.