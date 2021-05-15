CBSN BostonWatch Now
FALMOUTH (CBS) — Three fishermen were rescued by the Coast Guard on Friday. The boat’s captain called the Coast Guard for help when their 67-foot-long boat Determination was taking on water.

It happened just outside of Woods Hole Channel.

All three people on board were not hurt, the Coast Guard said.

The boat eventually sank. Crews are working on how to recover the boat and bring it back to shore.

