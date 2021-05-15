FALMOUTH (CBS) — Three fishermen were rescued by the Coast Guard on Friday. The boat’s captain called the Coast Guard for help when their 67-foot-long boat Determination was taking on water.
It happened just outside of Woods Hole Channel.
All three people on board were not hurt, the Coast Guard said.

Three fishermen are safely back on shore after their 67-foot fishing vessel DETERMINATION started taking on water outside of Woods Hole Channel. The vessel owner is working with local salvage. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/nUnqXMV5K1
— USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) May 15, 2021
The boat eventually sank. Crews are working on how to recover the boat and bring it back to shore.