BOSTON (CBS) – A pop-up drive-in is back by popular demand. A Boston food favorite is back open – with a tiki bar. And free outdoor workouts return to the Seaport.
TIME IN FOR TIME OUT
Time Out Market Boston in Fenway is reopening for the first time in months, and to celebrate- they have planned a number of fun activities this weekend. They include a new seasonal tiki bar, an oyster pop-up with oyster shucking demonstrations, and live music. Sunday features kid-friendly programming, including a visit from Red Sox mascot Wally. The market features 12 local culinary concepts.
https://www.timeoutmarket.com
When: Wed–Fri 4–10pm, Sat-Sun: 9am–10pm
Where: 401 Park Drive, Boston
Cost: Varies
SEAPORT SWEAT
Seaport Sweat, the city’s largest free outdoor workout series, is back. This year it will go through October, with over 200 classes on the schedule. Classes will be held on Seaport Common every Monday through Friday, and select Saturdays. If you can’t make it in person, weekday classes will also be hosted virtually.
https://www.bostonseaport.xyz/seaport-sweat/
When: Now through October 29
Where: Seaport Common, Boston
Cost: Free
PATRIOT PLACE DRIVE-IN
Due to overwhelming popularity last year, the Showcase Cinemas Pop-Up Drive-In is returning to Patriot Place for year two. Check out family friendly favorites through June, such as Ferris Bueller’s Day Off and The Lego Movie. Tickets are $25 per vehicle and concessions will be available.
https://www.showcasecinemas.com/showcase-drive-in
When: Select dates through June
Where: Parking lot at Patriot Place, Foxboro
Cost: $25 per vehicle