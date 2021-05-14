PEABODY (CBS) – Two lanes on each side of Route 1 near the I-95 Route 128 interchange in Peabody will be closed through the morning rush hour after a dump truck hit a utility line during overnight work.
Utility poles on both sides of the road are damaged and the wires above are sagging too low just after the Lynnfield tunnel.
One lane of traffic is getting by on each side for now, but MassDOT says drivers should expect delays or find another route.
“The duration of this work is unknown,” the agency said in a statement Friday morning.