BOSTON (CBS/AP) – Qinxuan Pan, an MIT graduate student wanted for murder, has been been arrested in Alabama following a nationwide manhunt, according to CBS New York.

Pan is wanted in the killing of Yale grad student Kevin Jiang, who was found lying outside his car on a New Haven street in February with multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators say Pan stole an SUV from a dealership in Mansfield on February 6 while taking it on a test drive. Hours later Jiang was shot.

Pan, who had been living in Malden, was initially considered a person of interest in the case, but an arrest warrant was issued three weeks later on February 27.

Pan, 29, received undergraduate degrees from MIT in June 2014 and had been enrolled as a graduate student since September 2014. The school also said that Jiang’s fiancée graduate from MIT in 2020.

Jiang, 26, had recently gotten engaged to be married. The Seattle native earned a bachelor’s degree in environmental studies at the University of Washington and was an Army veteran and Army National Guard member, according to his LinkedIn page and Yale officials.

In the Army, he was a tank operator and a chemical, biological, radiation and nuclear officer, according to Yale.

The U.S. Marshals Service had offered a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to Pan’s location and arrest.

No other information in the arrest is available at this point in the investigation.

