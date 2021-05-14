BOSTON (CBS) — Patriots fans will have a little added incentive to get their COVID-19 vaccinations on Monday.
The Patriots announced that they will be delivering a Lombardi Trophy to six Massachusetts vaccination sites on Monday, May 17. Anyone who shows up to the locations to get their vaccination will get totake a photo with a Lombardi Trophy.
The trophies will be at the following sites on Monday between 12-6 p.m.:
Gillette Stadium, Foxboro (Moderna)
Hynes Convention Center, Boston (Pfizer)
Reggie Lewis Center, Roxbury (Pfizer)
Eastfield Mall, Springfield (Pfizer)
DoubleTree Hotel, Danvers (Pfizer)
Former Circuit City, Dartmouth (Pfizer)
“Getting vaccinated is critical to our success in defeating COVID-19 and making a much-anticipated return to normalcy,” the Patriots said in the announcement. “Many New England Patriots and Revolution players have taken their shot to protect themselves, their families, and others in the community, and we are excited to provide Massachusetts residents the opportunity to commemorate your vaccination on May 17.”
Take the shot, then take some pics 🏆
Six Massachusetts locations will feature walk-up vaccine appointments & Lombardi trophy photo-ops on 5/17: https://t.co/AKQxdVf0pO
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 14, 2021
As of Thursday, Massachusetts residents had been administered just under 7 million vaccine doses thus far.