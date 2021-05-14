BOSTON (CBS) – Superintendent Nora Baston will be named the next Boston Police Commissioner Friday, sources told WBZ-TV’s I-Team.
Sources tell #ITeam #Boston Mayor Janey has chosen Superintendent Nora Baston as the next #Police Commissioner #BPD #WBZ pic.twitter.com/6qNGZsFmls
— Cheryl Fiandaca (@CherylFiandaca) May 14, 2021
Acting Boston Mayor Kim Janey has a news conference scheduled for 4 p.m. at City Hall where she will announce her decision on the future of current commissioner Dennis White.
White has been on administrative leave since February 3, two days after he was sworn in, because of a domestic incident with his ex-wife years ago. An independent investigator was hired to look into the decades-old allegations.
Janey received the investigator’s report April 29 and said she needed “several days to digest the information before making a decision.”
Baston became a Boston Police officer in 1996. She’s currently the department Chief Bureau of Community Engagement and will be the first Black woman to be police commissioner. Kathleen O’Toole was the first woman to be Boston Police Commissioner, back in 2004.
With Baston’s promotion, Boston’s mayor, police commissioner and top prosecutor, Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins, will all be Black women.